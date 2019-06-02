Family mulls taking legal action against GP health for patient negligence
The family says the 76-year-old elderly woman was tired up and left on the floor is also looking at taking legal action against the hospital.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of Martha Marais says they are considering taking legal action against the Gauteng Health department and Mamelodi Hospital after she was abused at the facility.
The family says the 76-year-old elderly woman was tied up and left on the floor is also looking at taking legal action against the hospital.
The department has launched an investigation after a video went viral showing the 76-year-old woman lying on the cold hospital tiles, tied with a cloth to the steel pipes of a bench.
Family spokesperson Virginia Keppler says they want those who are responsible to be punished.
And they will be communicating with MEC Bandile Masuku about the treatment Martha Marais received.
“We don’t have any information on the reason why they did that. but it doesn’t even matter what the reason is; that doesn’t justify what they did.
“They’re professionally trained nurses together with trained doctors, they should have put her on a bed. Maybe give her something to calm her down.”
Keppler says Marais has been traumatised by the incident.
Masuku is set to meet the family soon.
