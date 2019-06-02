EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum near

The party still had to pay the organisation over R109,000 before Friday, 7 June 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum could take further legal action against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Should the money not be paid, AfriForum would start a process to seize the EFF assets.

The group’s Kallie Kriel said: “Over the past two years, there’s been maybe five cost orders against the EFF, they’ve already paid two of them amounting to R235,000. They’re now liable to pay the R109,000.”

In January, the AfriForum said it acquired the five cost orders in five different court appearances since March 2017 in the North Gauteng High Court against EFF leader Julius Malema and his party.

AfriForum said the total amount owed to the five cost orders was about R550,000.