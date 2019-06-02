EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum near

-
EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum nearPolitics
-
4 Mamelodi Hospital employees on special leave after ‘abuse’ of elderlyLocal
-
Jitters for Merkel's coalition as SPD chief resignsWorld
-
Pope apologises to Roma for Catholic Church's 'discrimination'World
-
Barbara Creecy urges citizens to unite despite diverse backgroundsLocal
-
ANC WC ‘ready’ to elect new leadershipPolitics
-
EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum nearPolitics
-
4 Mamelodi Hospital employees on special leave after ‘abuse’ of elderlyLocal
-
Barbara Creecy urges citizens to unite despite diverse backgroundsLocal
-
ANC WC ‘ready’ to elect new leadershipPolitics
-
MyCiTi N2 express bus service still suspendedLocal
-
Train on fire at CT engineering yardLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC WC ‘ready’ to elect new leadershipPolitics
-
ANC Lekgotla developing plans to aid implementation strategyLocal
-
ANC won’t be drawn into DA’s call to have Mkhwebane removedLocal
-
ANC remains mum on integrity commission findingsLocal
-
ANCYL WC expresses confidence in new caucus in provincial legislatureLocal
-
Modise seeks advice over DA request to have Mkhwebane’s removedLocal
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: Cabinet picks show Ramaphosa & allies believe they’re firmly in controlOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet’s women must be proud and defiantOpinion
-
KHUSELA DIKO: Who is the pig in Mkokeli's critique of the New Dawn?Opinion
-
MATT YOUNG: What you need to know before watching England versus South AfricaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: England’s star power sets them apartOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: What we found after testing baby food sugar levels in SAOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Twitter apologises for suspending accounts critical of ChinaWorld
-
Reports: SAA CEO resignsLocal
-
China says US should bear 'entire responsibility' for trade talks setbacksWorld
-
US Justice Department prepares Google antitrust probe – sourcesWorld
-
China raises tariffs on US goods amid escalating tensionsWorld
-
Mena Massoud to sue TeslaBusiness
Popular Topics
-
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' debuts with mediocre $49 millionLifestyle
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 1 June 2019Local
-
Mena Massoud to sue TeslaBusiness
-
Fergie files for divorce from Josh DuhamelLifestyle
-
R. Kelly faces 11 new sexual abuse chargesLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett was working on plea deal before 'hoax' charges were droppedLifestyle
-
Is anti-smoking bill too restrictive?Lifestyle
-
JK Rowling to release four new 'Harry Potter' booksLifestyle
-
Dream opportunity for Durban Uber driver after passenger films him singingLifestyle
-
Federer eases into 12th French Open quarter-finalSport
-
Mushfiqur, Shakib star in Bangladesh's World Cup openerSport
-
Neymar denies he raped woman after allegationsWorld
-
Balotelli's Italy future 'in his hands' after snub, says ManciniSport
-
Serena, Osaka exits open Paris boulevard for HalepSport
-
'It means so much' - Liverpool beat Tottenham to win sixth European CupSport
Popular Topics
-
Mushfiqur, Shakib star in Bangladesh's World Cup openerSport
-
Du Plessis urges Proteas to get World Cup campaign back on trackSport
-
Proteas prepare for Bangladesh clashSport
-
Alpha Ngidi down but not outSport
-
England vs South Africa: 3 things we learned from World Cup openerSport
-
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inspired EnglandSport
Popular Topics
-
Thierry Henry: Playing with Bafana was my beginning and endSport
-
Health dept intervenes after video of Mamelodi Hospital patient abuse goes viralLocal
-
R. Kelly faces 11 new sexual abuse chargesLifestyle
-
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inspired EnglandSport
-
'I swear I'll be faithful': South Africa’s new Cabinet ministers sworn inPolitics
-
Ashton Kutcher testifies in a murder trialLifestyle
-
Costing the Cabinet and Parliament: What do members earn?Politics
-
'We did it!' Queen B wins international social media awardLifestyle
-
SA National Blood Service launches drone deliveriesLocal
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
- Sun
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 11°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 2°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 12°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 5°C
EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum near
The party still had to pay the organisation over R109,000 before Friday, 7 June 2019.
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum could take further legal action against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
The party still had to pay the organisation over R109,000 before Friday, 7 June 2019.
Should the money not be paid, AfriForum would start a process to seize the EFF assets.
The group’s Kallie Kriel said: “Over the past two years, there’s been maybe five cost orders against the EFF, they’ve already paid two of them amounting to R235,000. They’re now liable to pay the R109,000.”
In January, the AfriForum said it acquired the five cost orders in five different court appearances since March 2017 in the North Gauteng High Court against EFF leader Julius Malema and his party.
AfriForum said the total amount owed to the five cost orders was about R550,000.
Timeline
-
Gordhan appointment: Magashule warns ANC members against 'speaking their minds'2 days ago
-
Manuel defamation ruling stifles right to free political speech - EFF3 days ago
-
Manuel's happy with the defamation ruling, but the EFF's not having it3 days ago
-
Trevor Manuel wins defamation case against EFF3 days ago
Popular in Politics
-
ANC won’t be drawn into DA’s call to have Mkhwebane removed13 hours ago
-
ANC Lekgotla developing plans to aid implementation strategy11 hours ago
-
Costing the Cabinet and Parliament: What do members earn?3 days ago
-
ANC remains mum on integrity commission findingsone day ago
-
Meet Ramaphosa's Cabinet4 days ago
-
Magashule blames media for ANC Integrity Commission’s mishapsone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.