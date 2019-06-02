EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum near

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
Go

EFF’s deadline to make another payment to AfriForum near

The party still had to pay the organisation over R109,000 before Friday, 7 June 2019.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema at the Sankopano Alexandra Stadium for the red berets' May Day rally. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema at the Sankopano Alexandra Stadium for the red berets' May Day rally. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum could take further legal action against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The party still had to pay the organisation over R109,000 before Friday, 7 June 2019.

Should the money not be paid, AfriForum would start a process to seize the EFF assets.

The group’s Kallie Kriel said: “Over the past two years, there’s been maybe five cost orders against the EFF, they’ve already paid two of them amounting to R235,000. They’re now liable to pay the R109,000.”

In January, the AfriForum said it acquired the five cost orders in five different court appearances since March 2017 in the North Gauteng High Court against EFF leader Julius Malema and his party.

AfriForum said the total amount owed to the five cost orders was about R550,000.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA