City of CT looking to ease metro police recruitment process

Currently, anyone who applied for a post must’ve been a registered traffic officer.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town was looking to its metro police recruitment process as anyone who applied for a post must’ve been a registered traffic officer.

That requirement, the municipality said, was slowing down efforts to bolster the metro police's ranks.

The city petitioned the national police commissioner who had apparently agreed to waive that requirement.

But the Western Cape transport MEC would have to be consulted to take the matter forward.