China says US should bear 'entire responsibility' for trade talks setbacks
In a statement, China said the historical experience has proved that any attempt to force a deal through tactics such as smears, undermining and maximum pressure will only spoil the cooperative relationship.
BEIJING – The United States should bear "sole and entire responsibility" for setbacks in its trade negotiations with China, Beijing said Sunday, alleging that Washington repeatedly changed its demands.
"The US government accusation of Chinese backtracking is totally groundless," the Chinese government said in a white paper on the trade war.
"Historical experience has proved that any attempt to force a deal through tactics such as smears, undermining and maximum pressure will only spoil the cooperative relationship."
