Barbara Creecy urges citizens to unite despite diverse backgrounds

JOHANNESBURG - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said there was a lot of work that needed to be done to unite a very diverse and conflicted South African nation.



Creecy was speaking at the Ramadan Interfaith Iftar dinner at Nizamiye mosque in Midrand on Saturday.

The iftar dinner initiative brought together people from across different religious and ethnic groups to promote peace, mutual understanding and social cohesion by embracing the concept of ubuntu and reconciliation.

Creecy said if the iftar dinner could be replicated across the country, it would bring about peace and solidarity among South Africans.

“There is nowhere else where people of such diverse faiths and background can sit together in such harmony and break fast and celebrate all that we have.”

Other attendees at the dinner included Gauteng Member of Provincial Legislature Fasiha Hassan, South African Council Churches Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana and South African Human Rights Commission’s Shafie Ameermia amongst others.