ANC won’t be drawn into DA’s call to have Mkhwebane removed
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it won’t be drawn on the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s call for Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be fired.
The party’s Secretary General Ace Magashule says it has previously voted against the call-in parliament.
National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has confirmed that she is consulting on what process to follow because the sixth parliament doesn’t have structures yet.
Magashule says the party has noted the DA’s plan to have Mkhwebane fired.
“We are a multi-party democracy; everybody has the right to do whatever they know but as the ANC has not taken issue with the Public Protector. So, let’s leave it there for parliament to deal with it, that’s what the DA wanted, so let’s leave with the DA.”
But Magashule does not say where the party stands on the matter
“In the ANC we engage, we don’t just remove people. You remember this is not the first time, they wanted to remove the public protector but the ANC voted against it. Our agenda, our tempo is decided by us is not decided by the opposition.”
Modise says in the absence of committees she is now seeking advice on how to process the da letter.
