ANC WC ‘ready’ to elect new leadership

MyCiTi N2 express bus service still suspended
Train on fire at CT engineering yard
Sisulu 'concerned' about violence in Alexandra
Jarana reportedly cited SAA's rising debt as reasons for resignation
Neymar denies he raped woman after allegations
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 10, including foreign fighters: monitor
MyCiTi N2 express bus service still suspended
Train on fire at CT engineering yard
Sisulu 'concerned' about violence in Alexandra
Jarana reportedly cited SAA's rising debt as reasons for resignation
Truck driver sustains serious burn wounds after petrol bomb attack
Family mulls taking legal action against GP health for patient negligence
ANC Lekgotla developing plans to aid implementation strategy
ANC won't be drawn into DA's call to have Mkhwebane removed
ANC remains mum on integrity commission findings
ANCYL WC expresses confidence in new caucus in provincial legislature
Modise seeks advice over DA request to have Mkhwebane's removed
ANCWL 'disappointed' by reshuffling of Lesufi, Nkomo-Ralehoko
OPINION: Cabinet picks show Ramaphosa & allies believe they're firmly in control
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet's women must be proud and defiant
KHUSELA DIKO: Who is the pig in Mkokeli's critique of the New Dawn?
MATT YOUNG: What you need to know before watching England versus South Africa
DANIEL GALLAN: England's star power sets them apart
ANALYSIS: What we found after testing baby food sugar levels in SA
Twitter apologises for suspending accounts critical of China
Reports: SAA CEO resigns
China says US should bear 'entire responsibility' for trade talks setbacks
US Justice Department prepares Google antitrust probe – sources
China raises tariffs on US goods amid escalating tensions
Mena Massoud to sue Tesla
Mena Massoud to sue Tesla
Fergie files for divorce from Josh Duhamel
R. Kelly faces 11 new sexual abuse charges
Jussie Smollett was working on plea deal before 'hoax' charges were dropped
Is anti-smoking bill too restrictive?
JK Rowling to release four new 'Harry Potter' books
Dream opportunity for Durban Uber driver after passenger films him singing
Eight tie in US spelling bee as organisers run out of challenging words
Lamar Odom would still date Khloe Kardashian
Neymar denies he raped woman after allegations
Balotelli's Italy future 'in his hands' after snub, says Mancini
Serena, Osaka exits open Paris boulevard for Halep
'It means so much' - Liverpool beat Tottenham to win sixth European Cup
Neymar accused of raping woman in Paris: reports
English fans swarm Madrid ahead of Champions League final
Du Plessis urges Proteas to get World Cup campaign back on track
Proteas prepare for Bangladesh clash
Alpha Ngidi down but not out
England vs South Africa: 3 things we learned from World Cup opener
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inspired England
New Zealand begin World Cup charge against Sri Lanka
Thierry Henry: Playing with Bafana was my beginning and end
Health dept intervenes after video of Mamelodi Hospital patient abuse goes viral
R. Kelly faces 11 new sexual abuse charges
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inspired England
'I swear I'll be faithful': South Africa's new Cabinet ministers sworn in
Ashton Kutcher testifies in a murder trial
Costing the Cabinet and Parliament: What do members earn?
'We did it!' Queen B wins international social media award
SA National Blood Service launches drone deliveries
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean Sweep
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...
CARTOON: Time to clean up the Cabinet
CARTOON: The Smallanyana Parties
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetence
CARTOON: The Elections In Numbers
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For You
ANC WC ‘ready’ to elect new leadership
The party's current leadership’s term in office would come to an end at the end of June.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said it was ready to elect new leadership before a September deadline.
The party's current leadership’s term in office would come to an end at the end of June.
In October 2018, the ANC Western Cape elective conference was cancelled.
At the time, the party had to prepare an election campaign and could therefore not proceed with the conference.
The party's Faiez Jacobs said they were ready to usher in new leaders.
“We are constitutionally required to take ourselves to conference within three months, there will be a process with the NEC that will try to get as quick as possible closer to that time our structures ready
The nomination process was yet to start, but it was widely speculated that Cameron Dugmore was set to become the provincial leader.
Dugmore was the leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Legislature.
ANC remains mum on integrity commission findings21 hours ago
ANC won't be drawn into DA's call to have Mkhwebane removed9 hours ago
Meet Ramaphosa's Cabinet4 days ago
ANC Lekgotla developing plans to aid implementation strategy6 hours ago
Modise seeks advice over DA request to have Mkhwebane's removedone day ago
ANCWL 'disappointed' by reshuffling of Lesufi, Nkomo-Ralehokoone day ago
