ANC WC ‘ready’ to elect new leadership

The party's current leadership’s term in office would come to an end at the end of June.

ANC Western Cape leader Faiez Jacobs. Picture: Instagram.
ANC Western Cape leader Faiez Jacobs. Picture: Instagram.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said it was ready to elect new leadership before a September deadline.

The party's current leadership’s term in office would come to an end at the end of June.

In October 2018, the ANC Western Cape elective conference was cancelled.

At the time, the party had to prepare an election campaign and could therefore not proceed with the conference.

The party's Faiez Jacobs said they were ready to usher in new leaders.

“We are constitutionally required to take ourselves to conference within three months, there will be a process with the NEC that will try to get as quick as possible closer to that time our structures ready

The nomination process was yet to start, but it was widely speculated that Cameron Dugmore was set to become the provincial leader.

Dugmore was the leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Legislature.

Timeline

