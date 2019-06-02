ANC Lekgotla developing plans to aid implementation strategy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised South Africa that his cabinet will sign performance agreements to ensure they deliver.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) Lekgotla sitting in Irene says statistics are being used to develop its plans and to set targets going forward.

Statistician General Risenga Maluleke was among the speakers at the meeting.



Secretary-General Ace Magashule says the outcomes of the meeting will guide the government’s implementation strategy.

Magashule says that has already started.

“We finally look at implementation and the statistician-general was also here to present what people think, the numbers are very important for you to plan.”

Magashule says the numbers will also inform the party’s plans to leverage the 4th Industrial Revolution in job creation.

“And moving forward, how do we do things faster; issues of TVET, higher education, science, robotics. We’ve looked at all those things.”

Magashule says this is the time for the ANC and its alliance partners to work with NGOs to consolidate the gains of the revolution.