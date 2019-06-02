4 Mamelodi Hospital employees on special leave after ‘abuse’ of elderly

A video of the 76-year-old woman tied to a bench while lying on the ground has sparked outrage and prompted an investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Four staff members at Mamelodi Hospital have been implicated in the mistreatment of an elderly patient.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and officials from the Human Rights Commission visited Martha Marais on Sunday to give her an update on the probe.

The Health Department said two doctors, a nurse and a security guard have been placed on special leave for shackling Marais to a bench at the hospital.

Masuku said an investigation was underway to establish why she was tied up.

“The reports have revealed four individuals who are in involved and who are, in this instance, on special leave pending their suspension because we have to follow the labour law in terms of suspension and then we’ll enter into a full-blown investigation which will be independent.”

Family spokesperson Virginia Keppler said they welcomed that development.

“We’re very happy with that development and with how quick they are in resolving this matter. What it also indicates is that there might be more people implicated in this incident.”

Masuku said they would release a preliminary report soon.