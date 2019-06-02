-
2 suspects to appear in court for alleged fatal hijacking
The duo was arrested after the vehicle they allegedly hijacked crashed in Goodwood earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN – Two suspects will appear in court soon for their alleged involvement in a fatal hijacking.
The duo was arrested after the vehicle they allegedly hijacked crashed in Goodwood earlier this week.
Two of the suspects’ alleged accomplices were fatally shot by police following a high-speed chase.
In their endeavour to evade arrest, they sped through an intersection and collided with three other vehicles.
Seven people, including a child, were injured.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate says officers fired eight shots at the car after one of the men tried to stab a policeman.
The suspects reportedly hijacked the vehicle, believed to be a taxi, in Bellville on Thursday afternoon.
