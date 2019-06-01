SAHRC urges MEC Masuku to clean up health facilities
Gauteng SAHRC manager Buang Jones said a number of health facilities had been isolated for receiving reports from the medical staff of appalling working conditions.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said there was a need for new Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku to review the work conditions of medical staff to ensure patients are treated with dignity.
The ill-treatment of patients at state hospitals in Gauteng was back in the spotlight after 76-year-old Martha Marais was captured on camera being tied to a steel bench while forced to lie down on the floor at the Mamelodi Hospital.
The Gauteng Health Department said it had received a number of complaints about the Mamelodi Hospital which it was investigating, including the case of Marais.
Masuku hit the ground running, visiting the hospital to deal with the serious matter only hours after he was sworn in.
“We hope the new health MEC will provide a turnaround strategy which we can hold him accountable on but we that there will be some forward-looking proposals to clean up the rot within the department.”
The commission said it was dealing with a number of complaints about the poor status of health facilities in Gauteng.
It said it would visit these facilities next month.
