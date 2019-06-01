Tensions flare in Alexandra following demolition of shacks

Police have fired rubber bullets on Saturday morning at the owners of the houses to try and end the protest.

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions have flared again as residents are protesting over the demolitions of illegally built housing structures.

Police have fired rubber bullets on Saturday morning at the owners of the houses to try and end the protest.

Hundreds of residents in the Marlboro informal settlement have been left without shelter after 80 of their houses were destroyed by the Red Ants on Friday.

They were accused of building their houses illegally near the Jukskei River.

The residents allegedly set alight three units in Marlboro in retaliation.

Violence was imminent near the Marlboro Gautrain station as a group of residents of the demolished properties were burning tires in the streets, making it difficult for motorists to access the area.

Earlier, residents tried regrouping, however, police were quick to disperse them by firing several rubber bullet shots at them.

SAHRC CONDEMNS EVICTION

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng said it was dismayed by the conduct of members of the Red Ants, JMPD and police following demolitions of housing structures in Alexandra.

The commission's Buang Jones said they would visit the area on Saturday.

“What happened in Alex is disheartening, humiliating, dehumanising and it’s another way of delegitimising the poor people in our country.”

The commission has launched a probe to determine the real cause of the demonstrations.

The City of Johannesburg said it has launched an investigation to determine whether the operation was conducted lawfully.

Alexandra has been the scene of violent demonstrations following the shutdown campaign by residents two months ago.