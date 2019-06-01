Police hunt suspects after three houses torched in Alexandra

The evicted residents have been accused of occupying the land next to the Jukskei River illegally.

JOHANNESBURG - Police were searching for a group of people who set three houses alight in Alexandra.

That came after 80 houses were demolished in the township by the Red Ants on Friday.

The evicted residents have been accused of occupying the land next to the Jukskei River illegally.

It was believed that after their houses were destroyed, they took to the streets, burning a power transformer and three residential units.

The police's Kay Makhubela said: “No one has been arrested yet. As a case has been opened, we’re going to identify those people and they are going to be arrested.”

At the same time, the City of Johannesburg said whoever was responsible for authorising demolition operations in Alexandra would be held to account.

The city said it was made aware of the incident carried out by the Red Ants, SAPS and JMPD in the Marlboro informal settlement on Friday.

It has launched an investigation to determine who authorised the operation and whether it was conducted within the ambit of the law.

It said it doubted that all proper processes were follower during the evictions.

Residents have claimed that they were not given notice about the eviction plans before they forcibly removed them the township.

ACCUSATIONS

The residents of Marlboro informal settlement in Alexandra have accused residents in neighbouring areas of being responsible for their eviction.

Earlier on Friday residents were denied access to their homes with protesters saying if they wouldn’t have a place to sleep at night, no one else would.

The owner of one of the houses that had been damaged by the fire said he came back from work and found his house burning.

He said he could not go anywhere near it and was worried because there were people inside.

“I came home and I was hoping the police would come so we can at least assist because my kids and family members are in there,” he said.

Emergency service workers said they had rescued a five-month-old baby that had been trapped in one of the houses that were demolished earlier. However, police said they had not received reports about the incident.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg has launched an investigation into the eviction.