Police comb for clues following deaths of 2 Caledon protesters

The pair was gunned down during housing and service delivery protests in the Overberg town in April this year.

CAPE TOWN – There is still no clarity on who shot and killed two Caledon protesters.

Three law enforcement entities were present at the time of the demonstrations.

Police watchdog IPID says it’s still investigating the incident.

Two men, Jason Windvogel and Tebogo Matselebane died while protesting for better services in the community.

Authorities say one of them was shot at close range.

At the time the SAPS, a private security company and other law enforcement officers intervened to block protesters from moving towards the town’s centre.



Municipal leaders say a new housing development is being planned for the community.