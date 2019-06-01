Modise seeks advice over DA request to have Mkhwebane’s removed

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen wrote to the speaker to initiate the process.

JOHANNESBURG – National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise is seeking advice on how to deal with Democratic Alliance (DA)'s request to institute proceedings to remove Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says in terms of the rules of parliament, the speaker is obligated to refer such a request to an appropriate structure of parliament for its consideration.

But Mothapo says the sixth parliament is still establishing its structures.

“The speaker must refer the request or the letter of the DA to an appropriate mechanism or structure of parliament.

“However, as you will know, the sixth parliament has just started and there’s a process of establishment of various structures of the parliament, and therefore, the speaker is speaking an opinion or an advice as to how best to deal with the DA’s letter.”