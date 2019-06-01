Mena Massoud to sue Tesla
The actor star believed his brand new Model 3 crashed into a tree because the vehicle had manufacturing and design defects that he wasn't aware of when he bought it.
LONDON - Mena Massoud was planning to sue Tesla as he believed they were to blame for his car crash in 2018.
The Aladdin star believed his brand new Model 3 crashed into a tree because the vehicle had manufacturing and design defects that he wasn't aware of when he bought it.
According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Massoud has claimed he was changing lanes in Hollywood the day after he bought it in September when the right front wheel suddenly crumpled and flew off, which led to the car skidding onto the pavement and ploughing into a tree before it came to a standstill.
The 27-year-old actor - who was being represented by Kevin K. Javidzad, Esq. at Colony Law - was adamant that Tesla was to blame for the smash because the wheel should not be coming away from the car that easily.
He also claimed he suffered personal injuries as a result of the accident.
Meanwhile, Massoud recently said he couldn't believe how quickly his career had taken off as he remembered clearly sleeping in an apartment the size of a closest just two years ago while he was working hard for his big break in Hollywood.
He explained: "Two years ago, I moved to Los Angeles and I was living in a closet with my friend. I never thought I'd get to do this so quickly after moving here. So it's been a blessing. I'm blessed."
As well as improving his acting skills, Massoud also learnt how to cook as he spent most of his spare time experimenting with ingredients in the kitchen.
He explained: "You just spend a lot less time in your room, basically, because there's not much of it. So I spent a lot of time in the kitchen, cooking."
