Maile visits site of Alexandra mass evictions

The houses were destroyed by the Red Ants but it’s unclear who obtained the court order to permit the operation.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Mail has visited Alexandra to assess the situation were 80 illegal structures were demolished yesterday.

The houses were destroyed by the Red Ants but it’s unclear who obtained the court order to permit the operation.

The area has seen protests since Saturday morning.

Maile in on the ground at the site of the evictions and has been speaking to displaced residents.

The MEC has been asking them how they managing following the Red Ants operation.

Maile is accompanied by senior officials from his office.

The purpose of Maile’s site visit is to obtain a deeper understanding of the impact of the demolition.

SAHRC CONDEMNS EVICTION

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng said it was dismayed by the conduct of members of the Red Ants, JMPD and police following demolitions of housing structures in Alexandra.

The commission's Buang Jones said they would visit the area on Saturday.

“What happened in Alex is disheartening, humiliating, dehumanising and it’s another way of delegitimising the poor people in our country.”

The commission has launched a probe to determine the real cause of the demonstrations.

The City of Johannesburg said it has launched an investigation to determine whether the operation was conducted lawfully.

Alexandra has been the scene of violent demonstrations following the shutdown campaign by residents two months ago.