Maile assures displaced Alex residents Gauteng govt will intervene

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
Go

Maile assures displaced Alex residents Gauteng govt will intervene

It remains unclear who obtained the court order, however, the ANC in Gauteng has criticised the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters-led Joburg Council for the action.

A power station was set on fire near the Marlboro Gautrain Station. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN.
A power station was set on fire near the Marlboro Gautrain Station. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN.
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile has assured displaced residents of Alexandra that the provincial government will assist them.

Maile visited the site where 80 illegal structures were torn down by the Red Ants on Friday.

It remains unclear who obtained the court order, however, the ANC in Gauteng has criticised the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters-led Joburg Council for the action.

Maile’s visit to Alexandra was aimed at obtaining a deeper understanding of the impact of the demolitions.

Maile says the manner in which the operation was conducted is unacceptable.

“The issue is the plight of the people; so, we’ve to respond decisively to address the issues because there are people who don’t have a place to sleep.”

Earlier, residents closed off roads with burning objects and torched a substation near the Gautrain station.

The police continue to monitor the situation.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA