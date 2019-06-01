Maile assures displaced Alex residents Gauteng govt will intervene

It remains unclear who obtained the court order, however, the ANC in Gauteng has criticised the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters-led Joburg Council for the action.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Human Settlement MEC Lebogang Maile has assured displaced residents of Alexandra that the provincial government will assist them.

Maile visited the site where 80 illegal structures were torn down by the Red Ants on Friday.

It remains unclear who obtained the court order, however, the ANC in Gauteng has criticised the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters-led Joburg Council for the action.

Maile’s visit to Alexandra was aimed at obtaining a deeper understanding of the impact of the demolitions.

Maile says the manner in which the operation was conducted is unacceptable.

“The issue is the plight of the people; so, we’ve to respond decisively to address the issues because there are people who don’t have a place to sleep.”

Earlier, residents closed off roads with burning objects and torched a substation near the Gautrain station.

The police continue to monitor the situation.