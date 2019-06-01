Lesotho wool farmers hit a snag as court upholds exporting regulations

The rules made it illegal for individual farmers and their association to export through brokers outside Lesotho.

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho wool and mohair farmers have suffered another blow after the appeal court in that country ruled that the regulations preventing them from exporting without a broker licence would remain in place.

The rules made it illegal for individual farmers and their association to export through brokers outside Lesotho, even though for decades they have used mainly BKB and other brokers located around the wool exchange in Port Elizabeth.

The farmers went to court to have the regulations repealed and in May they won in the High Court.

However, government appealed the High Court ruling and on Friday, the appeal court overturned it.

Since Lesotho introduced new wool and mohair regulations, only one broker – Lesotho Wool Centre – which was run by Chinese-owned Maseru Dawning has qualified for a licence.



The government has forced more than 40,000 farmers to send their wool to the centre for export, but it was struggling to pay them.



Six months after selling, the farmers continue to queue at banks, but many go back empty-handed. They said they have never had problems with their pay in decades, and Isak Staats of broker BKB confirmed that.

“The day after the auction, we start processing and a week after the auction, we start issuing the money.”

BKB and other brokers have tried to apply for the licence which its fee was R50,000, but they alleged that the Minister of Small Business Chalane Phori demanded they first build warehouses that could cost up to R50 million before he considered their applications.

But Stats said it didn’t make sense to invest where it was not clear if they were welcomed.

“Quite a few times we have tried applying for licences unsuccessful and from BKB’s point of view, we tried to engage the minister, but his response was very negative and for us to invest money and not be sure you will receive business, we can’t take that kind of risk. I think the situation has been totally politicised and we can’t get involved in the political dealings of another country.”

The farmers’ association alleged that government had strong-armed them out of owning the wool centre in favour of the Chinese operator.

FARMERS SAY THEY OWN WAREHOUSE

Meanwhile, the farmers alleged that the manager of Lesotho Wool Centre and Chinese national Stone Shi muscled them out a property development deal to take ownership of the warehouse that has now enabled him to get a licence.

The initial agreement that Shi had with the farmers was to build the 10,000 square-metre warehouse, in which the Lesotho National Wool and Mohair Association claimed it invested R4 million, while Shi invested R3 million.

Upon its completion, the farmers said Shi took interest in being a broker. When the farmers’ association refused to supply him with wool and mohair, he went to court and lost, with the court ruling that it couldn’t force the farmers to change the contract.

Shi disputed this, saying he has always had the intention to be a broker. He told The Post newspaper at the time that he went to the Chinese embassy in Lesotho, and the embassy took him to a committee that included Minister Phori and then Minister of Trade Tefo Mapesela.

“After I showed them the papers, they said that cannot happen in Lesotho, I am a foreign investor and I have to be protected in order to protect Lesotho’s national interests and reputation as an investment destination. The ministers understood my issue and promised to help,” said Stone.

Both ministers have defended the regulations and Mapesela - now minister of Defence - would travel to wool sheds accompanied by police and the army instructing farmers to send their wool to the centre.

The farmers have been lobbying their counterparts in South Africa and around the world to boycott their wool as “blood wool” as the crisis deepens.

