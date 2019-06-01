Former Spain striker Reyes killed in car crash

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
Go

Former Spain striker Reyes killed in car crash

Reyes, who shot to fame at Sevilla before a switch to Arsenal followed by spells at Real and Atletico Madrid, was on the books with second tier Spanish club Extremadura.

Reyes's former hometown club, Sevilla confirmed his passing on their twitter account on Saturday 1 June. Picture: @UEFA/ Twitter.
Reyes's former hometown club, Sevilla confirmed his passing on their twitter account on Saturday 1 June. Picture: @UEFA/ Twitter.
2 hours ago

MADRID - Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Spain star Jose Antonio Reyes has been killed in a car crash, his hometown club Sevilla said on Saturday. He was 35.

Reyes, who shot to fame at Sevilla before a switch to Arsenal followed by spells at Real and Atletico Madrid, was on the books with second tier Spanish club Extremadura.

"We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace," Sevilla, where he spent two four-year spells, said on Twitter.

Current club second tier Extremadura also went on to announce the news.

"With broken hearts we announce the news of our player Jose Antonio Reyes' death in a car crash and we ask for you to pray for his soul," the club said.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA