Fergie files for divorce from Josh Duhamel

LONDON - Almost two years after their split, Fergie has filed for divorce from Josh Duhamel.

The pair - who have son Axl, five, together - announced their separation after eight years of marriage in a joint statement in September 2017 but Fergie waited until now to file divorce papers, according to The Blast.

Fergie, 44, and Duhamel, 46, began dating in 2004, got engaged in 2007 and tied the knot in early 2009.

Despite their split, the former couple have remained close with Duhamel previously explaining: "Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn't work. But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby."

Duhamel dated actress Eiza Gonzalez after his split from Fergie but their romance ended earlier last year because he wasn't ready to commit.

A source said at the time: "Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have ended their relationship. Josh truly enjoyed Eiza's company but is ready to move on. She was looking for a serious relationship and wanted a life partner. He wasn't at that point. Josh is highly independent and he values his space and free time. It was hard for Eiza to deal with being apart so much."

However, Duhamel has since revealed that he is ready to settle down again and wants to have more children.

He said: "I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 46. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f**k anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with."