DA ‘no longer recognise’ Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse as member

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse no longer had a place in the party.

Willemse survived a motion of no confidence earlier this week brought by seven out of the nine DA councillors in the council.

Madikizela said the motion was tabled because Willemse and another DA councillor made a decision to go against their caucus and voted with the African National Congress in a motion of no confidence to remove the previous DA mayor last year.

He said the party would have to be the official opposition in the council now.

“We will do a better job as the opposition under the circumstances and build towards 2021.”

Madikizela said the DA did not recognise Willimse as a member of the party.

“They can no longer call themselves members of the DA. The DA will have to take action against them.”