DA ‘no longer recognise’ Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse as member
Mark Willemse survived a motion of no confidence earlier this week brought by seven out of the nine DA councillors in the council.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse no longer had a place in the party.
Madikizela said the motion was tabled because Willemse and another DA councillor made a decision to go against their caucus and voted with the African National Congress in a motion of no confidence to remove the previous DA mayor last year.
He said the party would have to be the official opposition in the council now.
“We will do a better job as the opposition under the circumstances and build towards 2021.”
Madikizela said the DA did not recognise Willimse as a member of the party.
“They can no longer call themselves members of the DA. The DA will have to take action against them.”
