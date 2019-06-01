View all in Latest
ANCYL WC expresses confidence in new caucus in provincial legislature

The league believes the party’s leadership in the Western Cape Legislature caucus has the capacity to be a united, effective and vigilant opposition.

The entrance to the National Assembly at Parliament
The entrance to the National Assembly at Parliament
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the Western Cape says it's fully behind the party’s new caucus in the provincial legislature.

The League's Provincial Chairperson has been appointed to watch over the Education portfolio.

The league believes the party’s leadership in the Western Cape Legislature caucus has the capacity to be a united, effective and vigilant opposition.

The League says they will work closely with the Shadow Cabinet to ensure the ANC champions the interests of young people in the Western Cape, especially those in poor communities.

Three young people in the caucus have been entrusted with positions.

They are Muhammed Sayed who is watching over Education, Mesuli Kama who is keeping an eye on Community Safety and Ayanda Bans who is deployed to the Sports and Culture department.

