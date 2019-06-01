ANCYL WC expresses confidence in new caucus in provincial legislature
The league believes the party’s leadership in the Western Cape Legislature caucus has the capacity to be a united, effective and vigilant opposition.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in the Western Cape says it's fully behind the party’s new caucus in the provincial legislature.
The League's Provincial Chairperson has been appointed to watch over the Education portfolio.
The league believes the party’s leadership in the Western Cape Legislature caucus has the capacity to be a united, effective and vigilant opposition.
The League says they will work closely with the Shadow Cabinet to ensure the ANC champions the interests of young people in the Western Cape, especially those in poor communities.
Three young people in the caucus have been entrusted with positions.
They are Muhammed Sayed who is watching over Education, Mesuli Kama who is keeping an eye on Community Safety and Ayanda Bans who is deployed to the Sports and Culture department.
Popular in Local
-
Modise seeks advice over DA request to have Mkhwebane’s removed
-
Maile visits site of Alexandra mass evictions
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 31 May 2019
-
Magashule blames media for ANC Integrity Commission’s mishaps
-
Gordhan appointment: Magashule warns ANC members against 'speaking their minds'
-
ANCWL ‘disappointed’ by reshuffling of Lesufi, Nkomo-Ralehoko
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.