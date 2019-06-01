ANCWL ‘disappointed’ by reshuffling of Lesufi, Nkomo-Ralehoko
Premier David Makhura adjusted his cabinet on Friday, returning Panyaza Lesufi to education and moving Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko from the education to the finance portfolio.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in Gauteng said Premier David Makhura has underestimated the consequences of his decision to reshuffle Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko from education to finance.
Makhura adjusted his cabinet on Friday, a day after the provincial swearing-in, returning Panyaza Lesufi to education and moving Nkomo-Ralehoko from the education to the finance portfolio citing public outcry.
The league said it was disappointing that Makhura didn’t take into consideration the perceptions this would create about Nkomo-Ralehoko’s abilities.
The ANCWL in Gauteng said there were sensationalised media reports that wanted to tarnish the image of Nkomo-Ralehoko.
The league secretary Esther Nhlapho blames Makhura for not clearly stating that Nkomo-Ralehoko is capable.
“At least he must set the record straight by profiling Nkomo-Ralehoko properly, that she’s a capable woman, intelligent and we know that she was going to push.”
The league said it was already not happy that Makhura hadn’t met the 60% women threshold to his cabinet.
And his decision to reshuffle Nkomo- Ralehoko showed the deep-seated patriarchal dynamic in the province.
“For now, it’s okay, holding such a huge portfolio for Gauteng that ahs a big budget as a black woman. It’s very important.”
It said the reshuffle also shows a lack of leadership from the leader of government business in the legislature
