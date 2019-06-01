ANC remains mum on integrity commission findings

The party is hosting a lekgotla in Irene, Pretoria to give direction to the governing party’s deployees some of whom have already been implicated in corruption.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) remains mum on the progress or findings of its integrity commission investigations of high ranking officials including Deputy President David Mabuza.

The party is hosting a lekgotla in Irene, Pretoria to give direction to the governing party’s deployees some of whom have already been implicated in corruption.

Secretary-General Ace Magashule would only say that the integrity committee is continuing with its work.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and the party’s deployees are attending the ANC Lekgotla that meets twice a year to guide members deployed in the various levels of government.

The party has suffered embarrassment with some of its officials implicated in corruption, state capture and serious crimes.

Its integrity committee has summoned several of the implicated parties. However, all that Magashule was willing to say is that the lekgotla will discuss these matters.

“It’s work in process; we’ll still discuss that report when it comes to us. Remember the integrity reports to the national executive committee and there are other people who have not gone to the integrity commission. Let’s allow that process to be complete.”

Magashule says the lekgotla has reflected on the past 25 years and will on Sunday chart the way forward.

PREMATURE JUDGEMENT

Magashule said the party’s Integrity Commission has done some party leaders wrong by judging them based on what he calls the noise of the media and not evidence of wrongdoing.

The body had recommended to the ANC that the members be removed from the party’s list to Parliament.

It was that report of the Integrity Commission that led Mabuza to postpone his swearing ceremony as a Member of Parliament last week, saying he wanted to clear his name first.

Mabuza, together with other ANC leaders who were red flagged, have since appeared before the commission.

Magashule said the ANC NEC would discuss the work of the committee.

“A person must be heard; you can’t judge and find a person guilty in the public space. We’re correcting all those things and they will never ever happen again.”

He was blaming the media for the commission’s mishaps.

“This noise of the media… I think we mistakenly listen to the noises and unfortunately we dealt with many comrades. We must correct ourselves and make sure that we follow the resolutions of Nasrec."