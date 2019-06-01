ANC deployees to receive their mandate during the party’s lekgotla
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the 64 men and women, saying they face the task of implementing government plans over the next five years.
JOHANNESBURG - As the newly appointed ministers and their deputies prepare to lead government departments over the next five years, the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee lekgotla was set to take place this weekend.
It would be the first meeting in the sixth administration.
Ministers and their deputies have taken their oath of office.
They would then hit the ground running and fulfil the promises the ANC government has made.
As the party’s Ace Magashule explained, that journey started over the weekend with the ANC giving its deployees orders.
“Giving the mandate to out ministers, deputies, premiers and everybody to say this is the line or march; you’re going to address all these issues such as township revitalisation and young people being unemployed.”
He said the ANC wanted the ministers and deputies to also push for unity and renewal in their ministries.
