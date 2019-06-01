Magashule blames media for ANC Integrity Commission’s mishaps

The Integrity Commission had recommended to the ANC that the members, who included Deputy President David Mabuza, be removed from the party’s list to Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party’s Integrity Commission has done some party leaders wrong by judging them based on what he calls the noise of the media and not evidence of wrongdoing.

He was speaking on Friday where the ANC national executive committee (NEC) members met in Pretoria ahead of the governing party’s lekgotla this weekend.

The commission was expected to send a new report to the ANC following its meetings with the members of the party that were flagged as having brought the ANC into repute.

The body had recommended to the ANC that the members, who included Deputy President David Mabuza and Minister Gwede Mantashe, be removed from the party’s list to Parliament.

It was that report of the Integrity Commission that led Mabuza to postpone his swearing ceremony as a Member of Parliament last week, saying he wanted to clear his name first.

Mabuza, together with other ANC leaders who were red flagged, have since appeared before the commission.

Magashule said the ANC NEC would discuss the work of the committee.

“A person must be heard; you can’t judge and find a person guilty in the public space. We’re correcting all those things and they will never ever happen again.”

He was blaming the media for the commission’s mishaps.

“This noise of the media… I think we mistakenly listen to the noises and unfortunately we dealt with many comrades. We must correct ourselves and make sure that we follow the resolutions of Nasrec."

Magashule confirmed the party hadn’t received the final report from the commission as yet.