Magashule blames media for ANC Integrity Commission’s mishaps
The Integrity Commission had recommended to the ANC that the members, who included Deputy President David Mabuza, be removed from the party’s list to Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party’s Integrity Commission has done some party leaders wrong by judging them based on what he calls the noise of the media and not evidence of wrongdoing.
He was speaking on Friday where the ANC national executive committee (NEC) members met in Pretoria ahead of the governing party’s lekgotla this weekend.
The commission was expected to send a new report to the ANC following its meetings with the members of the party that were flagged as having brought the ANC into repute.
The body had recommended to the ANC that the members, who included Deputy President David Mabuza and Minister Gwede Mantashe, be removed from the party’s list to Parliament.
It was that report of the Integrity Commission that led Mabuza to postpone his swearing ceremony as a Member of Parliament last week, saying he wanted to clear his name first.
Mabuza, together with other ANC leaders who were red flagged, have since appeared before the commission.
Magashule said the ANC NEC would discuss the work of the committee.
“A person must be heard; you can’t judge and find a person guilty in the public space. We’re correcting all those things and they will never ever happen again.”
He was blaming the media for the commission’s mishaps.
“This noise of the media… I think we mistakenly listen to the noises and unfortunately we dealt with many comrades. We must correct ourselves and make sure that we follow the resolutions of Nasrec."
Magashule confirmed the party hadn’t received the final report from the commission as yet.
More in Politics
-
Gordhan appointment: Magashule warns ANC members against 'speaking their minds'
-
Knysna ANC to engage justice ministry over Velile Waxa bail
-
A Zuma story to tell: Former pres invites public to submit stories for book
-
OPINION: Cabinet picks show Ramaphosa & allies believe they’re firmly in control
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political Episode
-
South Africans disempowered after elections, says analyst
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.