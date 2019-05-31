A Zuma story to tell: Former pres invites public to submit stories for book

The JGZF has invited citizens to submit photographs and articles about their interaction with the controversial former statesman for consideration for an envisaged book.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma may soon have his own book featuring a compilation of stories about his influence and impact on the lives of generations of ordinary South Africans and leaders.

This after his foundation - the Jacob G Zuma Foundation (JGZF) - released a statement this week inviting citizens to submit photographs and articles about their interaction with the controversial former statesman for consideration in this envisaged book.

“You may have met him when he was a herdboy, or a young worker, a trade unionist, on Robben Island, or in uMkhonto weSizwe as an underground operative, or when he was head of ANC intelligence,” the foundation said in the statement.

“Perhaps you may have interacted with him when he was part of Codesa negotiations, served as MEC of KwaZulu-Natal. Or you may have known him when he was deputy president and president of the ANC and the Republic of South Africa,” it added.

The Jacob G. Zuma Foundation is working on a project which I am quite excited about. They are inviting South Africans from all walks of life whose paths have crossed with mine to submit and share their stories with us.



Please send submissions to admin@jacobzumafoundation.org.za pic.twitter.com/UUzDhVOAtL — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) May 31, 2019

The foundation said submissions for the book could be sent to admin@jacobzumafoundation.org.za. The deadline for the first edition is 31 July 2019.

The foundation said it reserved the right to select the final submissions for publication.

Following his recall from office by the ANC’s national executive committee in February 2018, Zuma has increasingly been in the public spotlight because of his legal difficulties and allegations of state capture he's implicated in at the Zondo commission.

Last week, he appeared before the KwaZulu-Natal High Court where he’s been fighting for the dismissal of charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering against him related to the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

Zuma’s new legal team told the court he was a victim of a political conspiracy and that he didn’t have money to finance a corruption trial.

The case was postponed to 15 October after both the defence and the State agreed to a holding date pending the judgment on Zuma's application for a stay of prosecution.