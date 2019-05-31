WC Premier Alan Winde says dispute with SAPS is still ongoing

The formal dispute was declared during Winde’s tenure as the provincial community safety MEC. It related to the lack of policing resources in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said while an intergovernmental dispute with National Police Minister Bheki Cele was still in place, he was ready to discuss it with the minister.

Winde said the province needed serious interventions as crime was reaching uncontrollable levels.

His dispute with Cele was also part of a legal process to approach the courts over police resources.

“While I’m not going to immediately withdraw the dispute, what I am happy to do is to have a discussion as the premier along with the MEC. I’m prepared to put up the white flag and say let us find a solution,” Winde said.

The Social Justice Coalition also recently submitted proposals to the courts regarding remedial action around the distribution of police resources.

The group took the police minister to court over inefficient resource allocation.