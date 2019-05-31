Virgin Active masturbator to appear in court next month
The man was arrested on Thursday after he was caught on camera two weeks ago by another gym user at Virgin Active's Stellenbosch outlet.
CAPE TOWN - An 18-year-old who was caught allegedly masturbating on camera at a gym is expected to appear in court soon.
“An 18-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate Court after he was arrested for sexual assault yesterday. The suspect will appear on 13 June at the court,” said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.
He was not in police custody and had been served a notice to appear in court.
Virgin Active South Africa terminated the 18-year-old's gym membership, banning him for life and reported the matter to Stellenbosch police on 20 May.
The viral clip has more than five million views on Twitter.
The teen, clad in red shorts, was seemingly stimulating himself while staring at an unsuspecting woman who was doing squats.
VIDEO: Man caught masturbating at Virgin Active gym
