Trio arrested after allegedly burning down homes in KwaKhanyayo

Police are still monitoring the area.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been arrested following a crime spree in KwaKhanyayo in the Eastern Cape.

The trio was accused of arson, murder, attempted murder, fraud and theft.

They were part of a group of the community that allegedly went on the rampage, burning down more than 50 homes on Thursday.

Police are still monitoring the area.

More arrests are expected.

