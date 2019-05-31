Trio arrested after allegedly burning down homes in KwaKhanyayo

Police are still monitoring the area.

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been arrested following a crime spree in KwaKhanyayo in the Eastern Cape.

The trio was accused of arson, murder, attempted murder, fraud and theft.

They were part of a group of the community that allegedly went on the rampage, burning down more than 50 homes on Thursday.



More arrests are expected.