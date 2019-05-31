State capture: Transnet didn't question costs of locomotive facility relocation

MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu testified on Friday in Parktown about the findings of his investigation into the relocation of facilities.

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how Transnet failed to interrogate the escalation of cost from R9 million to over R600 million to relocate a locomotive production facility to Durban.

After awarding massive locomotive contracts to two suppliers, Transnet asked the companies to assemble their products in Durban.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo noted that a key aspect in motivating for approval of the costs was missing.

“Nowhere here in this memorandum is the amount of R9 million that was first given to China North Rail so that the full picture is shown.”

Zondo asked Mnyandu whether he found any evidence that Transnet management questioned the proposed costs.

He responded and said: “Chair, we have not been able to see anything that speaks to either critique of the final proposal or the final amount or justifies the support the final amount that was requested for approval.”

