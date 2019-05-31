State capture: Transnet didn't question costs of locomotive facility relocation

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

State capture: Transnet didn't question costs of locomotive facility relocation

MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu testified on Friday in Parktown about the findings of his investigation into the relocation of facilities.

Picture: www.transnet.net
Picture: www.transnet.net
51 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how Transnet failed to interrogate the escalation of cost from R9 million to over R600 million to relocate a locomotive production facility to Durban.

MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu testified on Friday in Parktown about the findings of his investigation into the relocation of facilities.

After awarding massive locomotive contracts to two suppliers, Transnet asked the companies to assemble their products in Durban.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo noted that a key aspect in motivating for approval of the costs was missing.

“Nowhere here in this memorandum is the amount of R9 million that was first given to China North Rail so that the full picture is shown.”

Zondo asked Mnyandu whether he found any evidence that Transnet management questioned the proposed costs.

He responded and said: “Chair, we have not been able to see anything that speaks to either critique of the final proposal or the final amount or justifies the support the final amount that was requested for approval.”

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry hears details of Transnet relocation contract

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA