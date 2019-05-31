State capture: Transnet bosses accepted R600m relocation costing at face value

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
Go

State capture: Transnet bosses accepted R600m relocation costing at face value

This was among the submissions of MNS Attorneys Thobani Mnyandu who testified on Thursday about the cost of relocating train manufacturing facilities from Johannesburg to Durban at great cost for the state-owned company.

A screengrab of MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu appearing at the state capture inquiry on 30 May 2019.
A screengrab of MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu appearing at the state capture inquiry on 30 May 2019.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry heard how a locomotive manufacturer submitted a cost proposal of more than R600 million, but Transnet bosses accepted it on face value without interrogating how the sum was reached.

This was among the submissions of MNS Attorneys' Thobani Mnyandu who testified on Thursday about the cost of relocating train manufacturing facilities from Johannesburg to Durban at great cost for the state-owned company.

Mnyandu explained how the estimated costs of the relocation started at an estimated R9 million but by the end of negotiations had grown astronomically.

“The relocation costs were made up of the transportation cost, logistic costs and the loss of industrial footprint synergies which totaled to R618 million. There is, however, no conclusive breakdown of the costs which would seek to support the amounts which were claimed in each respect.”

Mnyandu explained the nature of his engagement with Transnet’s Lindiwe Mdletshe, who was part of the team negotiating with the suppliers.

“One, the exchanges to the relation of relocation were rather hostile. Two, she gave the impression that she being a supply chain services personnel would not have the expertise to deal with the assessment of the proposals notwithstanding that she was part of the negotiation team.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA