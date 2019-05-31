South Africans disempowered after elections, says analyst

Political analyst Xolani Dube spoke to EWN's Clement Manyathela following the president's Cabinet announcement.

CAPE TOWN – An analyst said South Africans have become disempowered following the 2019 general elections.

The comments by political analyst Xolani Dube came after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet announcement.

While the president’s Cabinet was welcomed by business and many civic groups, Dube said others have questioned the appointments.

Dube explained: “If you look at the Cabinet appointed and the conversation coming through, a number of people are asking themselves if South Africa is moving forward or whether it’s stagnant. If you look at the Cabinet, it shows the political organisation in our country has reached the ceiling.”

