South Africans disempowered after elections, says analyst
Political analyst Xolani Dube spoke to EWN's Clement Manyathela following the president's Cabinet announcement.
CAPE TOWN – An analyst said South Africans have become disempowered following the 2019 general elections.
The comments by political analyst Xolani Dube came after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet announcement.
While the president’s Cabinet was welcomed by business and many civic groups, Dube said others have questioned the appointments.
Dube explained: “If you look at the Cabinet appointed and the conversation coming through, a number of people are asking themselves if South Africa is moving forward or whether it’s stagnant. If you look at the Cabinet, it shows the political organisation in our country has reached the ceiling.”
Listen to the audio for more.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura shifts Lesufi back to Education portfolio
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political Episode
-
Gordhan Cabinet appointment set for discussion at ANC NEC meeting
-
EFF's chances of successful appeal in Trevor Manuel matter dismal - lawyer
-
Meet Ramaphosa's Cabinet
-
Gordhan: I helped draft Constitution, so I can't be a delinquent
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.