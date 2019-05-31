Red Bull CT Circuit road closures
Former Formula One racer David Coulthard will be racing a Red Bull F1 car through some of the streets of Cape Town on Sunday, 2 June.
CAPE TOWN - A number of roads will be closed in the city centre this weekend for the Red Bull Cape Town Circuit exhibition event.
General access to the event is free with tickets for the grandstand and hospitality areas on sale at Computicket.
ROAD CLOSURES
1 Darling Str Between Buitenkant & Lower Plein Str - Lane closure Saturday 08h00 - Saturday 14h00
2 Sir Lowry Rd Between Mount & Primrose Str - Lane closure Saturday 08h00 - Saturday 17h00
3 Darling Str Between Primrose & Tennant Str - Full closure Saturday 08h00 - Sunday 21h00
4 Mount Str Between Sir Lowry & Darling Str - Full closure Saturday 08h00 - Sunday 21h00
5 Primrose Str Between Darling & Caledon Str - Full closure Saturday 08h00 - Sunday 21h00
6 Darling Str Between Lower Plein & Adderley Str - Full closure Saturday 14h00 - Sunday 22h00
7 Parliament Str Between Darling & Longmarket Str - Full closure Saturday 14h00 - Sunday 22h00
8 Corporation Str Between Darling & Longmarket Str - Full closure Saturday 14h00 - Sunday 22h00
9 Darling Str Between Buitenkant & Lower Plein Str - Full closure Saturday 14h00 - Sunday 22h00
10 Parade Str Between Darling & Caledon Str - Full closure Saturday 14h00 - Sunday 22h00
11 Darling Str Between Primrose & Buitenkant Str - Full closure Saturday 17h00 - Sunday 21h00
12 Canterbury Str Between Darling & Caledon Str - Full closure Saturday 17h00 - Sunday 21h00
13 Harrington Str Between Darling & Caledon Str - Full closure Saturday 17h00 - Sunday 21h00
14 De Roos Str Between Van Deleur & Gore Str - Full closure Saturday 17h00 - Sunday 21h00
15 Sir Lowry Rd Between Tennant/Christiaan Barnard & Darling Str - Full closure Saturday 17h00 - Sunday 21h00
16 Van Deleur Str Between Sir Lowry & De Roos Str - Full closure Saturday 17h00 - Sunday 21h00
17 Castle Str / Buitenkant Str Between Strand & Caledon Str - Full closure Saturday 18h00 - Sunday 22h00
18 Lower Plein / Plein Str Between Strand & Longmarket Str - Full closure Sunday 05h00 - 18h00
19 Longmarket Str Between Adderley & Corporation Str - Full closure Sunday TBC
