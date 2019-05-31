PSA threatens legal action if govt refuses to upgrade 'unsafe' buildings

-
De Lille: Serving in ANC-led govt won’t compromise my anti-corruption stancePolitics
-
District Six Working Committee has faith in new Land Minister resolving claimsLocal
-
Trump vows rapid increase in tariffs on Mexico unless illegal immigration endsWorld
-
Health Dept probing alleged abuse of elderly patient at Mamelodi HospitalLocal
-
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to go after drug dealers, usersLocal
-
CoCT releases vacant land for production of medical cannabisLocal
-
De Lille: Serving in ANC-led govt won’t compromise my anti-corruption stancePolitics
-
District Six Working Committee has faith in new Land Minister resolving claimsLocal
-
Health Dept probing alleged abuse of elderly patient at Mamelodi HospitalLocal
-
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to go after drug dealers, usersLocal
-
CoCT releases vacant land for production of medical cannabisLocal
-
Attacks on farmers, farmworkers are attacks on economy - WC Agri MECLocal
Popular Topics
-
EFF's chances of successful appeal in Trevor Manuel matter dismal - lawyerPolitics
-
Knysna mayor hits back at DA after no-confidence motion failsPolitics
-
Gordhan: I helped draft Constitution, so I can't be a delinquentPolitics
-
'I swear I'll be faithful': South Africa’s new Cabinet ministers sworn inPolitics
-
ANC WC accepts DA offer to chair Scopa in a first for the partiesPolitics
-
Manuel defamation ruling stifles right to free political speech - EFFPolitics
Popular Topics
-
MATT YOUNG: What you need to know before watching England versus South AfricaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: England’s star power sets them apartOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: What we found after testing baby food sugar levels in SAOpinion
-
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: Unlearn your inferiority complex, ZumaOpinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Ramaphosa's New Dawn-speak is lipstick on a pigOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The DA is stuck in no man’s landOpinion
Popular Topics
-
State capture: Transnet bosses accepted R600m relocation costing at face valueBusiness
-
Relocation costs for Transnet manufacturing facilities hiked from R9m to R300mBusiness
-
Amplats settles strike at Mototolo mineBusiness
-
FirstRand cuts fees as 'war' with new rivals escalatesBusiness
-
Rand steady, markets digest Cabinet newsBusiness
-
WATCH LIVE: Transnet OEM deals in spotlight at Zondo CommissionBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Rise of the Machines: AI beats humans in multiplayer shooterLifestyle
-
Streaming services battle Netflix for Arab audiencesLifestyle
-
R Kelly facing 11 new sexual abuse chargesLifestyle
-
Ashton Kutcher testifies in a murder trialLifestyle
-
'We did it!' Queen B wins international social media awardLifestyle
-
Moby cancels 'all public appearances' following Natalie Portman claimsLifestyle
-
Assault charges withdrawn against Babes Wodumo and her sisterLocal
-
Chewbacca, Ford and Hamill launch Disney's 'Star Wars' landLifestyle
-
Big influence: Bonang Matheba honoured with global social media awardLifestyle
-
South Africa outplayed but not downbeat - Du PlessisSport
-
Amir is fit for Pakistan's opener, says SarfarazSport
-
Osaka lives to fight another day, Djokovic cruisingSport
-
The Proteas aren’t a bad side, England are just very goodSport
-
Proteas falter in familiar fashion in WC openerSport
-
Amla retires hurt after being hit by Archer bouncerSport
Popular Topics
-
Amir is fit for Pakistan's opener, says SarfarazSport
-
The Proteas aren’t a bad side, England are just very goodSport
-
Proteas falter in familiar fashion in WC openerSport
-
Amla retires hurt after being hit by Archer bouncerSport
-
Proteas start World Cup with solid bowling performanceSport
-
MATT YOUNG: What you need to know before watching England versus South AfricaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Ashton Kutcher testifies in a murder trialLifestyle
-
Costing the Cabinet and Parliament: What do members earn?Politics
-
'We did it!' Queen B wins international social media awardLifestyle
-
SA National Blood Service launches drone deliveriesLocal
-
SA's first female rugby referee Aimee Barrett-Theron on being called 'Mr Ref'Sport
-
Meet Ramaphosa's new 50/50 CabinetPolitics
-
Human traffic jams clog Mount EverestWorld
-
Soweto residents torch buses, trucks over power cutsLocal
-
Where did it start? The 2019 Cricket World Cup explainedSport
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
- Fri
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
PSA threatens legal action if govt refuses to upgrade 'unsafe' buildings
The union, which represents thousands of public servants, said the State Attorney's office in Johannesburg was in a hazardous condition following the leak of raw sewage.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) said it would take legal action against the government if buildings were not upgraded.
The union, which represents thousands of public servants, said the State Attorney's office in Johannesburg was in a hazardous condition following the leak of raw sewage.
Spokesperson Tahir Maepa said employees had no choice but to walk through sewage to enter the building.
“This kind of behaviour where they don’t care, it can’t be. We need to protect our public servants, especially our members. The only resort we have now is to approach the courts. We’ve been talking but no one appears to listen.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: I helped draft Constitution, so I can't be a delinquent2 hours ago
-
EFF's chances of successful appeal in Trevor Manuel matter dismal - lawyerone hour ago
-
Manuel defamation ruling stifles right to free political speech - EFF13 hours ago
-
Mr President ,why did you remove Panyaza Lesufi from education?13 hours ago
-
Knysna mayor hits back at DA after no-confidence motion fails2 hours ago
-
Makhura confident of a Gauteng future without e-tollsone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.