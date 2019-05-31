PSA threatens legal action if govt refuses to upgrade 'unsafe' buildings

The union, which represents thousands of public servants, said the State Attorney's office in Johannesburg was in a hazardous condition following the leak of raw sewage.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) said it would take legal action against the government if buildings were not upgraded.

The union, which represents thousands of public servants, said the State Attorney's office in Johannesburg was in a hazardous condition following the leak of raw sewage.

Spokesperson Tahir Maepa said employees had no choice but to walk through sewage to enter the building.

“This kind of behaviour where they don’t care, it can’t be. We need to protect our public servants, especially our members. The only resort we have now is to approach the courts. We’ve been talking but no one appears to listen.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)