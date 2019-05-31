PE teen gets 12 years in jail for killing taxi driver

-
Bali volcano spews ash in new eruptionWorld
-
Alpha Ngidi down but not outSport
-
SAHRC to investigate Mamelodi Hospital patient abuse incidentLocal
-
Health dept intervenes after video of Mamelodi Hospital patient abuse goes viralLocal
-
36 people killed in Bonteheuwel gang violence since start of 2019Local
-
A Zuma story to tell: Former pres invites public to submit stories for bookPolitics
-
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: Cabinet picks show Ramaphosa & allies believe they’re firmly in controlOpinion
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
South Africans disempowered after elections, says analystPolitics
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura shifts Lesufi back to Education portfolioPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet’s women must be proud and defiantOpinion
-
Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motionPolitics
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Cabinet’s women must be proud and defiantOpinion
-
KHUSELA DIKO: Who is the pig in Mkokeli's critique of the New Dawn?Opinion
-
MATT YOUNG: What you need to know before watching England versus South AfricaOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: England’s star power sets them apartOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: What we found after testing baby food sugar levels in SAOpinion
-
NKOSIKHONA DUMA: Unlearn your inferiority complex, ZumaOpinion
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears details of Transnet relocation contractsBusiness
-
High hopes for Africa as free trade agreement comes into effectAfrica
-
CoCT releases vacant land for production of medical cannabisLocal
-
State capture: Transnet bosses accepted R600m relocation costing at face valueBusiness
-
Relocation costs for Transnet manufacturing facilities hiked from R9m to R300mBusiness
-
Amplats settles strike at Mototolo mineBusiness
-
Jussie Smollett was working on plea deal before 'hoax' charges were droppedLifestyle
-
Is anti-smoking bill too restrictive?Lifestyle
-
JK Rowling to release four new 'Harry Potter' booksLifestyle
-
Dream opportunity for Durban Uber driver after passenger films him singingLifestyle
-
Eight tie in US spelling bee as organisers run out of challenging wordsLifestyle
-
Lamar Odom would still date Khloe KardashianLifestyle
-
Rise of the Machines: AI beats humans in multiplayer shooterLifestyle
-
Streaming services battle Netflix for Arab audiencesLifestyle
-
R Kelly facing 11 new sexual abuse chargesLifestyle
-
-
R. Kelly faces 11 new sexual abuse chargesLifestyle
-
Proteas wilt against Stokes-inspired EnglandSport
-
'I swear I'll be faithful': South Africa’s new Cabinet ministers sworn inPolitics
-
Ashton Kutcher testifies in a murder trialLifestyle
-
Costing the Cabinet and Parliament: What do members earn?Politics
-
'We did it!' Queen B wins international social media awardLifestyle
-
SA National Blood Service launches drone deliveriesLocal
-
SA's first female rugby referee Aimee Barrett-Theron on being called 'Mr Ref'Sport
-
Meet Ramaphosa's new 50/50 CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Mzansi's Avengers: Are they worthy?Politics
-
CARTOON: Electoral INKompetencePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Elections In NumbersLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
PE teen gets 12 years in jail for killing taxi driver
In June 2017, the 15-year-old got into a taxi, pulled out a firearm and shot the 35-year-old driver.
CAPE TOWN - A Port Elizabeth teenager was on Thursday been sentenced to an effective 12 years behind bars for killing a taxi driver.
In June 2017, the 15-year-old got into a taxi, pulled out a firearm and shot the 35-year-old driver.
He'd been in custody since his arrest.
The police’s Priscilla Naidu said cluster commander general Thembekile Phathekile had commended the investigating officer "and added that as a society, we need to nurture our children in the right direction”.
The teenager was also facing a separate murder and an attempted murder case for an incident that took place in January 2017.
