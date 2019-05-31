View all in Latest
PE teen gets 12 years in jail for killing taxi driver

In June 2017, the 15-year-old got into a taxi, pulled out a firearm and shot the 35-year-old driver.

FILE: Picture: SAPS
FILE: Picture: SAPS
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Port Elizabeth teenager was on Thursday been sentenced to an effective 12 years behind bars for killing a taxi driver.

In June 2017, the 15-year-old got into a taxi, pulled out a firearm and shot the 35-year-old driver.

He'd been in custody since his arrest.

The police’s Priscilla Naidu said cluster commander general Thembekile Phathekile had commended the investigating officer "and added that as a society, we need to nurture our children in the right direction”.

The teenager was also facing a separate murder and an attempted murder case for an incident that took place in January 2017.

