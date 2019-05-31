Pandor: SA will continue to stand for human rights, peace, African development
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor welcomed the new African Free Trade Area on Friday, saying the focus must now move towards the continent being productive.
JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor welcomed the new African Free Trade Area on Friday, saying the focus must now move towards the continent being productive.
On Thursday, the African Union announced that 22 countries had ratified the agreement that opens a R2.5 trillion market.
After taking her oath of office, Pandor said South Africa's foreign policy would continue to support respect for human rights and a multipolar world.
As Pandor was taking her oath at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Thursday, the African Union in Addis Ababa announced that the Africa Free Trade Area was official.
Pandor welcomed the announcement: “It’s great that the right number of countries have entered into force so we now should pay attention to the productive elements of the economies of the continent so that we can have the appropriate exchange of goods among ourselves.”
Pandor said South Africa would continue to stand for respect for human rights, the pursuit of peace and development on the African continent.
She said the republic would make a mark as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.
“I think one of the areas that should be of great interest is this looming trade war between a very significant partner for South Africa, which is China, but also the United States (US) as an important export destination for us.”
Pandor said she would retain South Africa’s character and ethos.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura shifts Lesufi back to Education portfolio
-
Health Dept probing alleged abuse of elderly patient at Mamelodi Hospital
-
Gordhan Cabinet appointment set for discussion at ANC NEC meeting
-
EFF's chances of successful appeal in Trevor Manuel matter dismal - lawyer
-
Gordhan: I helped draft Constitution, so I can't be a delinquent
-
Mr President ,why did you remove Panyaza Lesufi from education?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.