Northern Cape rapist gets 18 years behind bars

CAPE TOWN - A 20-year-old rapist has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old friend in Calvinia.

Crayton Manus was convicted and sentenced in the Calvinia regional court earlier this week.

The incident occurred in March last year.

The police’s Olebogeng Tawana said they welcomed the sentence and hoped it would serve as a deterrence.

“On the day the crime was committed, the accused was partying with the victim. Later in the evening, the victim decided to go home. While she was walking home, the accused threw her on the ground and repeatedly raped her.”

