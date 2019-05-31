Nomzamo clinic badly damaged in fire

Preliminary investigations show it was started deliberately.

CAPE TOWN - A fire at the Ikwezi Clinic in Nomzamo has caused extensive damage.

The blaze broke out after 2am on Friday morning.

Preliminary investigations show it was started deliberately. No injuries were reported.

The City of Cape Town’s Zahid Badroodien said: “The fire was extinguished just after 4am on Friday morning. It revealed extensive damage to the main building. The matter has been handed over to SAPS. The city condemns the senseless act of destruction.”