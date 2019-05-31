Mozambique on a drive to raise post-cyclones reconstruction funds

The storms smashed into Mozambique in March and April 2019, hitting the centre and north of the country just six weeks apart.

MAPUTO - Mozambique on Friday launched a two-day conference aimed at raising $3.2 billion (€2.87 billion) to rebuild infrastructure ravaged by two cyclones.

The UN-backed meeting, taking place in the devastated port city of Beira, is expected to draw about 700 experts from international organisations, the private sector, and civil society.

More than two million people were affected and about 650 died.

Cabinet spokesperson Ana Comoana told AFP the $3.2 billion target was determined by a technical study conducted by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), European Union, World Bank, and African Development Bank.

The funds will be earmarked to rebuild infrastructure and support social needs and economic production in affected areas.