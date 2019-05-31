Mnangagwa's pick to lead anti-corruption commission raises concerns
Loice Matanda-Moyo is a former High Court judge, whose husband shot to prominence two years ago by announcing the military takeover that removed Robert Mugabe from power.
HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a controversial appointment to lead the country's anti-corruption commission.
Loice Matanda-Moyo is a former high court judge, whose husband shot to prominence two years ago by announcing the military takeover that removed Robert Mugabe from power.
Matanda-Moyo took her oath of office at State House on Thursday. She is Mnangagwa’s pick to chair the anti-corruption commission.
Sibusiso Moyo, who is Matanda-Moyo’s husband and the foreign minister, was the man in camouflage two years ago on state TV to announce the military takeover that saw Robert Mugabe forced to resign.
Some critics view her appointment as a clear case of cronyism and questioned her ability to investigate cabinet members.
But she had been recommended by parliament and, as a high court judge, she was known to make independent rulings, including some that went against the state.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
