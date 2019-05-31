Another house torched in Alex following evictions

A house and a transformer in Gousblom in Marlboro Gardens have been torched during Friday's unrest.

ALEXANDRA - A third house was petrol-bombed on Friday afternoon in Alexandra following the demolition of 80 homes belonging to residents of Marlboro informal settlement in Alexandra, near the Juskei River.

Police’s Kay Makhubele said no one had been arrested so far.

“We don’t know who these people are that are doing this, however, as the case has been opened, we’re going to identify those people and they’re going to be arrested,” he said.

Police had to fire rubber bullets on Friday afternoon to disperse angry residents from blocking the roads again.

Police said they would remain in the area to monitor the situation.

Eyewitness News understands the group of people were evicted from the area earlier on Friday in an operation carried out by the Red Ants, the South African Police Service and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department because they allegedly occupied the land illegally.

ACCUSATIONS

The residents of Marlboro informal settlement in Alexandra have accused residents in neighbouring areas of being responsible their eviction.

Apart from the houses, a transformer in Gousblom in Marlboro Gardens was also set on fire during Friday's unrest.

Gautrain also temporarily suspended its bus services at the Marlboro station because of the disruption.

Earlier on Friday residents were denied access to their homes with protesters saying if they wouldn’t have a place to sleep at night, no one else would.

The owner of a house that had been damaged by fire said he came back from work and found his house burning.

He said he could not go anywhere near it and was worried because there were people inside.

“I came home and I was hoping the police would come so we can at least assist because my kids and family members are in there,” he said.

Emergency service workers said they had rescued a five-month-old baby that had been trapped in one of the houses that were demolished earlier. However, police said they had not received reports about the incident.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg has launched an investigation into the eviction