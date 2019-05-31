Makhura: Mashaba's approach to migration the same as Trump's
Gauteng Premier David Makhura insisted that Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba blamed every problem in the city on migrants without considering the lack of planning for migrants.
PARKTOWN - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has likened the politics of Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to those of US President Donald Trump, saying they will never agree on migration.
Makhura was speaking at the swearing in of the 10 MEC's in the province on Thursday.
He insisted that Mashaba blamed every problem in the city on migrants, without considering the lack of planning for migrants.
Makhura said South Africans did incorporate local and international migrants in their planning.
“We are a province that was built by migrants from the beginning of the discovery of gold, we have always lived side by side.”
He said his approach to migration was very different from that of Mashaba.
“You can’t blame migrants for everything; that’s a Donald Trump approach. We are building one Africa and as we build that one Africa, we’ve got to make sure that every country takes steps to ensure that there is legality.”
Makhura said through his engagements with some migrants, he learnt that some of those who come into South Africa legally ended up staying illegally because of the challenges at the Department of Home Affairs.
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: I helped draft Constitution, so I can't be a delinquent
-
Manuel defamation ruling stifles right to free political speech - EFF
-
Mr President ,why did you remove Panyaza Lesufi from education?
-
Knysna mayor hits back at DA after no-confidence motion fails
-
Some ANC senior leaders not pleased with Gordhan’s inclusion in Cabinet
-
ANC WC accepts DA offer to chair Scopa in a first for the parties
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.