Makhura: Mashaba's approach to migration the same as Trump's

Gauteng Premier David Makhura insisted that Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba blamed every problem in the city on migrants without considering the lack of planning for migrants.

PARKTOWN - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has likened the politics of Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to those of US President Donald Trump, saying they will never agree on migration.

Makhura was speaking at the swearing in of the 10 MEC's in the province on Thursday.

He insisted that Mashaba blamed every problem in the city on migrants, without considering the lack of planning for migrants.

Makhura said South Africans did incorporate local and international migrants in their planning.

“We are a province that was built by migrants from the beginning of the discovery of gold, we have always lived side by side.”

He said his approach to migration was very different from that of Mashaba.

“You can’t blame migrants for everything; that’s a Donald Trump approach. We are building one Africa and as we build that one Africa, we’ve got to make sure that every country takes steps to ensure that there is legality.”

Makhura said through his engagements with some migrants, he learnt that some of those who come into South Africa legally ended up staying illegally because of the challenges at the Department of Home Affairs.