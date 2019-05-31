Makhura confident of a Gauteng future without e-tolls
Gauteng Premier David Makhura said he has appointed Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo in a bid to do away with e-tolls.
Mamabolo and nine other MECs were sworn in by Judge President Dunstan Mlambo on Thursday.
I would like to congratulate all the new MECs who have taken an Oath of Office to serve the people of Gauteng with unwavering loyalty and integrity.-Premier @David_Makhura #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/uMgUqsZi8b— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) May 30, 2019
Makhura addressed the continuing e-tolls saga and said they should be done away with once and for all.
“And I want to say it again, e-tolls are not off my agenda and we have done a lot. I hope that the campaign is over, and it won’t be a temptation to politicise it, it will be resolved like any other policy issue. I am confident in Gauteng we will look into a future without e-tolls.”
He said the system is not sustainable in a province like Gauteng.
“I use tolls when I go to Limpopo or Durban, but with those tolls, you are not driving there every hour through them because you plan before compared to urban tolls. You can’t avoid them.”
