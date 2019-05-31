Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motion

Knysna’s Mayor Mark Willemse said surviving a motion of no confidence vote brought by his own party was a 'hollow victory'.

On Thursday, he survived a motion brought by his own party, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

“Many of my supporters feel betrayed that the DA has come for me to have me removed. Albeit I survived, it was a hollow victory, as it took the ANC to keep me in power. It’s not something that I cherish as a loyal DA supporter. I have to consider my options going forward.”

The DA claim Willemse lacks political leadership and credibility after he sided with opposition parties last year to oust former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies.

But the Knysna Ratepayers' Association stood firmly behind Willemse.

The organisation’s Samantha Lurie said: “We have found him to be a man of credibility and integrity. We trust that he can turn this town around. Everything we have seen in the last year gives us full confidence that he should remain the mayor. He is the people’s mayor.”