Knysna ratepayers association backs mayor after DA fails in no-confidence motion
Knysna’s Mayor Mark Willemse said surviving a motion of no confidence vote brought by his own party was a 'hollow victory'.
CAPE TOWN - Knysna’s Mayor Mark Willemse said surviving a motion of no confidence vote was a “hollow victory”.
On Thursday, he survived a motion brought by his own party, the Democratic Alliance (DA).
“Many of my supporters feel betrayed that the DA has come for me to have me removed. Albeit I survived, it was a hollow victory, as it took the ANC to keep me in power. It’s not something that I cherish as a loyal DA supporter. I have to consider my options going forward.”
The DA claim Willemse lacks political leadership and credibility after he sided with opposition parties last year to oust former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies.
But the Knysna Ratepayers' Association stood firmly behind Willemse.
The organisation’s Samantha Lurie said: “We have found him to be a man of credibility and integrity. We trust that he can turn this town around. Everything we have seen in the last year gives us full confidence that he should remain the mayor. He is the people’s mayor.”
Popular in Politics
-
Gordhan: I helped draft Constitution, so I can't be a delinquent
-
EFF's chances of successful appeal in Trevor Manuel matter dismal - lawyer
-
Meet Ramaphosa's Cabinet
-
De Lille: Serving in ANC-led govt won’t compromise my anti-corruption stance
-
Manuel defamation ruling stifles right to free political speech - EFF
-
Some ANC senior leaders not pleased with Gordhan’s inclusion in Cabinet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.