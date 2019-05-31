Knysna mayor hits back at DA after no-confidence motion fails

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s latest attempt to get rid of Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse has failed.

Seven of the nine DA members sitting on the town council on Thursday brought a motion of no confidence against Willemse.

They claim he lacks political leadership and has lost credibility.

However, 12 councillors voted against their no-confidence motion. Seven voted for and there was one spoilt ballot.

Willemse called the move a “frivolous power play” and also defended his decision to vote out former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies, saying it was based on a mandate from his constituents.

“Some might say that I'm here by my own design, having participated in the motion of no confidence to remove the former mayor from her position, that is a fact. But I stand before you free of any guilty conscience, innocent of any charges, yet vilified for what I am constitutionally bound to do.”

At the same council meeting, the ANC's no-confidence motion in DA speaker Georlene Wolmarans passed. In a double blow to the DA, councillors elected the ANC's Mertle Gombo as the new Speaker.

