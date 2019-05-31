-
Knysna ANC to engage justice ministry over Velile Waxa bail
Velile Waxa was one of three accused of the murder of ANC councillor Victor Molosi who was shot dead outside his house in Concordia in 2018.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Knysna has vowed to engage with the Ministry of Justice on the bail granted to murder accused former councillor Velile Waxa.
Waxa was one of three people accused of the murder of ANC councillor Victor Molosi who was shot dead outside his house in Concordia in 2018.
They appeared in the George Magistrates Court on Thursday.
ANC regional secretary Moyisi Magalela said: “The fact that Minister [Michael] Masutha is no longer there and there is a new minister doesn’t mean the ministry has changed. Minister Masutha said he was looking at the reasons and everything else, so we’ll continue persuading the ministry.”
The case was postponed to August and Waxa remained out on R10,000 bail.
