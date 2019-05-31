Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to go after drug dealers, users
Lamola said one of his priorities will be to make sure drug dealers and abusers are prosecuted to clean the streets.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said he was frustrated at how the justice system failed to deal with drug dealers.
Lamola said one of his priorities will be to make sure drug dealers and abusers are prosecuted to clean the streets.
Lamola, who was sworn in as the youngest member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet on Thursday, said he wants a drug-free country.
“How do you ensure that people who have been arrested for drug use get prosecuted and [that] is done in a process that enables our justice system to clean the streets of South Africa. That is my key issue at the moment.”
WATCH: 'I swear I'll be faithful': SA’s new Cabinet ministers sworn in
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan: I helped draft Constitution, so I can't be a delinquent
-
EFF's chances of successful appeal in Trevor Manuel matter dismal - lawyer
-
Manuel defamation ruling stifles right to free political speech - EFF
-
Mr President ,why did you remove Panyaza Lesufi from education?
-
Knysna mayor hits back at DA after no-confidence motion fails
-
Makhura confident of a Gauteng future without e-tolls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.