Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to go after drug dealers, users

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said he was frustrated at how the justice system failed to deal with drug dealers.

Lamola said one of his priorities will be to make sure drug dealers and abusers are prosecuted to clean the streets.

Lamola, who was sworn in as the youngest member of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet on Thursday, said he wants a drug-free country.

“How do you ensure that people who have been arrested for drug use get prosecuted and [that] is done in a process that enables our justice system to clean the streets of South Africa. That is my key issue at the moment.”

