JK Rowling to release four new 'Harry Potter' books
The author will be releasing a series of non-fiction eBook shorts called 'Harry Potter: A Journey Through...', which is adapted from the audiobook 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic'.
LONDON - JK Rowling has unveiled four new Harry Potter books - a series of non-fiction eBook shorts called Harry Potter: A Journey Through...
The author will be releasing a series of non-fiction eBook shorts called Harry Potter: A Journey Through..., which is adapted from the audiobook Harry Potter: A History of Magic.
A statement on the Pottermore website reads: "Prepare to delve deeper into the rich history of magic (be it our own Muggle history, or the magical world created by JK Rowling) with this new series of eBook shorts. In addition to exploring the origins of magic through history and folklore, the eBook shorts will also feature notes, manuscript pages and charming sketches as previously seen in Harry Potter: A History of Magic."
The four ebooks are titled, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology, Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy and Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures, which will be published via Pottermore Publishing in the next few months.
The first pair of ebooks - Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts and Potions and Herbology - will be released on 27 June. The second pair is to follow later.
The eBooks will be available in four languages initially - English, French, Italian and German initially, and are available to pre-order at Amazon, Apple and Kobo.
Meanwhile, JK Rowling previously admitted that her writing is the biggest part of her life and is more of a "need than a love".
Answering what she loves most about the writing life on her website, she said: "I can't answer this without sounding melodramatic. The truth is that I can't really separate a 'writing life' from 'life.' It's more of a need than a love. I suppose I must spend most of my conscious life in fictional worlds, which some people may find sad, as though there must be something lacking in my external life. There really isn't! I'm a happy person, by and large, with a family I adore and quite a few activities I enjoy. It's just that I have other worlds in my head that I often slip in and out of and I don't really know how it would feel to live any other way."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Dream opportunity for Durban Uber driver after passenger films him singing
-
Ashton Kutcher testifies in a murder trial
-
Is anti-smoking bill too restrictive?
-
Former WWE star Ashley Massaro has died
-
Eight tie in US spelling bee as organisers run out of challenging words
-
Jussie Smollett was working on plea deal before 'hoax' charges were dropped
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.